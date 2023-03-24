3 On The Tree Explained: How Does It Work?

Modern manual transmissions, at least what's left of manuals, are typically five-speed or six-speed setups. However, decades ago, there was a time when manual transmissions were made in four-speed and even three-speed configurations. Most of the time, the gear shift was either on the floor, or mounted in the console between the front seats in more low-slung sporty cars. However, three-speed transmissions occasionally placed the shift lever on the steering column, leading to the name "three on the tree."

Although the design may look a little odd to 21st century automotive sensibilities, it really wasn't a very unusual setup for cars of decades past. Much like the floorboard placement of the high-beam switch in older cars, a "three on the tree" configuration was the norm for many years.

Three-speed manual shifter on the steering column was in regular use among American cars from the 1940s until the late-1970s. In use, it works a lot like a regular manual transmission: the actual transmission is still where it should be, the means of selecting gears is just closer to your hand when it is on the wheel.