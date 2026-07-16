Ryobi Has 2 New Fans Available For The 2026 Summer Season

The 18V One+ appears to be a straightforward fan, but it offers many features that make it effective and versatile. You can plug it in with an extension cord for endless cooling or use its 6Ah battery for up to 23 hours. During this time, you can mount it essentially anywhere in your garage or outside, using hanging hooks or installing directly into the wall — it even has a rubber handle for extra portability.

The 18V One+ delivers powerful yet quiet airflow of 1,200 cubic feet per minute (CFM), which has a coverage of 120 degrees thanks to its pivoting and rotating head. This fan is the right choice for someone who needs a smaller fan to keep them cool during busier projects.

Like the rest of Ryobi's 40V lineup, the 40V HP is a stronger fan with 5,000 CFM of airflow and a unique misting feature that can almost instantly cool a 20-foot area by up to 15 degrees. The 40V HP has a 6Ah battery that offers up to 24 hours of cordless cooling, but it isn't as portable, as it needs to remain stationary and connected to a garden hose or near a bucket of water.

There are three fan and three mist settings, a 140-degree pivoting fan head, and six-inch all-terrain wheels, so you can set it up almost anywhere. This fan is a better choice for someone who needs a strong fan that can cool down a single large area while they work — you'll want to keep the garage door closed for the most effective cooling while using this fan.