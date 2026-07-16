Air Force Engineer Charged In Alleged Flock Camera Destruction Spree

Flock camera attacks and vandalism are happening nationwide, but when more than a dozen Flock automated license plate readers went down between April and October 2025 in Virginia, authorities started paying attention. Now, a U.S. Air Force engineer and mechanic is facing charges. Jeffrey Sovern faces 13 felony counts of destruction of property, six counts of petit larceny, and six counts of possession of burglary tools in connection with the Flock Safety camera takedowns across North Suffolk between April and October 2025. Sovern has pleaded not guilty.

The alleged vandalism began with cameras simply being redirected away from roads. Things soon escalated, with poles holding the cameras being knocked down. Finally, authorities started noticing cameras being thrown off bridges and onto interstates below.

Authorities were on the case as soon as they noticed Sovern's gray pickup truck near one of the Flock cameras in question. From there, they obtained a warrant to place a GPS tracker on the car. That gave them enough to carry out a search warrant at Sovern's home. While there, they recovered solar panels and other components believed to be from the destroyed camera systems.