Toyota Highlander Vs. 4Runner Depreciation: Which Loses More Value After 5 Years?

Toyota's lineup, like most automakers these days, is packed with SUVs, ranging from the compact and inexpensive Corolla Cross up to the full-size Sequoia. Two of the brand's more established models are the Highlander and 4Runner, and they're quite different from each other — despite having similar starting prices.

Both models come standard with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine and can be optioned with a hybrid powerplant for an additional cost, but that's about where the similarities end. The Highlander is a three-row, unibody crossover designed primarily for hauling families in comfort. The 4Runner, meanwhile, is a rugged, body-on-frame SUV that trades on-road refinement and fuel efficiency for some serious off-road capability, as we found in our review of the 2025 4Runner Trailhunter.

Each of these SUVs has pros and cons that could push buyers in one direction or the other, but what about resale value? As with most Toyota models, both models hold their value better than the average SUV, but head-to-head, the 4Runner has a substantial advantage here. In fact, the Toyota 4Runner is generally considered one of the slowest-depreciating models outright, across vehicle type and automaker.