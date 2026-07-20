Why Production Of The 2027 Toyota Highlander EV Is Being Delayed

Plenty of 2027 vehicles have already hit the lot of your local dealership, but there's one you won't see anytime soon: the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV. Toyota has delayed the production of this fully electric version of its popular SUV by at least eight weeks. The delay, according to Toyota, will give engineers the time they need to finish final adjustments before the vehicle enters production. The SUV had been expected to reach buyers before the end of 2026, but the revised production schedule now makes a 2027 arrival a very real possibility.

The delay of the Highlander EV might have consequences beyond Toyota's own lineup, too. After all, the vehicle serves as the foundation for the other three-row electric SUVs that Toyota's subsidiary car brands and partners are planning. Lexus, for example, is developing the TZ, which is a more upscale model based on the same architecture. Subaru also has plans for the Getaway, another three-row electric SUV slated to share the Highlander EV's platform. With so much riding on getting the Highlander EV right, it's not surprising that it wants to give its engineers a little extra time to make sure.