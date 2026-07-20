Why Production Of The 2027 Toyota Highlander EV Is Being Delayed
Plenty of 2027 vehicles have already hit the lot of your local dealership, but there's one you won't see anytime soon: the 2027 Toyota Highlander EV. Toyota has delayed the production of this fully electric version of its popular SUV by at least eight weeks. The delay, according to Toyota, will give engineers the time they need to finish final adjustments before the vehicle enters production. The SUV had been expected to reach buyers before the end of 2026, but the revised production schedule now makes a 2027 arrival a very real possibility.
The delay of the Highlander EV might have consequences beyond Toyota's own lineup, too. After all, the vehicle serves as the foundation for the other three-row electric SUVs that Toyota's subsidiary car brands and partners are planning. Lexus, for example, is developing the TZ, which is a more upscale model based on the same architecture. Subaru also has plans for the Getaway, another three-row electric SUV slated to share the Highlander EV's platform. With so much riding on getting the Highlander EV right, it's not surprising that it wants to give its engineers a little extra time to make sure.
How the delay will impact gas-powered and hybrid Highlanders
While Toyota hasn't said exactly what those eight weeks of adjustments will involve, we have to assume it is to ensure that the SUV is as flawless as it can be. After all, this 2027 Highlander EV will eventually replace the current gasoline- and hybrid-powered versions of the vehicle. From that point on, the only way to get a gas-powered or hybrid Highlander will be to buy one used. That makes this EV a very big deal indeed. The Highlander is known as one of the industry's most reliable SUVs, and it's not hard to imagine that Toyota wants the all-electric version to retain that reputation.
While their end is still near, Toyota says the existing gasoline- and hybrid-powered Highlander will remain in production through December 2026. That means shoppers looking for a Highlander are free to buy one with one of these conventional powertrains while the company gets the electric replacement ready to hit the road. You can likely expect inventory of the 2026 gasoline and hybrid models to remain on dealer lots well into 2027.