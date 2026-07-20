Spotted A Tesla With A Starburst Badge? Here's What It Means

Tesla's Model 3 "Performance" variant first hit U.S. streets in April of 2024. This version of the compact electric sedan is loaded with upgrades that increase the base Model 3's performance to ludicrous supercar-level speeds. The 510 hp engine pushes it from 0 to 60 in just 2.9 seconds, and as one might expect, those extra horses bump up its top speed to 163 mph. It also includes a host of other upgrades, such as a carbon fiber spoiler, 20-inch forged wheels, larger brake rotors, continuously variable shock absorbers, and an adaptive suspension.

What better way to signify all of this impressive performance than with a cool badge? The Performance Model 3 comes with a fun, distinctive starburst badge on the trunk lid that, if you're a "Star Wars" fan, might remind you of stars streaking by as a starship jumps into lightspeed. If you own a Tesla, you probably already know that Musk has a penchant for including well-placed nods to his favorite films wherever possible.

In this case, the 1987 comedy "Spaceballs" is a feature-length parody that roasts George Lucas' seminal 1977 space opera. Musk said in a Full Send podcast interview (via Fiction Horizon) that he was around six years old when he saw his first movie — "Star Wars" – in a theater. He loves it so much he calls it the one film "everyone on Earth needs to see" and claims it's probably what influenced his love for rockets and space. However, in a post on X he said that "Spaceballs" was the "documentary" (he was joking, of course) that taught him "real money comes from merchandising." George Lucas made lightspeed cool, but Mel Brooks made it funny.