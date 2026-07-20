What Does CS Stand For On BMW Cars?
The CS identifier, affixed to a BMW M model's name, signifies that the vehicle is of a higher performance level, even when compared to BMW's "normal" M performance models. The CS stands for Competition Sport, a name that was first introduced with the release of the 460-horsepower BMW M4 CS F82 back in 2017. What all CS models have in common is limited production. Since then, a total of eight CS models have been released, with the most recent being the BMW M2 CS G87. These cars trace their lineage back to the 1988 BMW M3 Evolution II, a higher-powered and lighter-weight model of that earlier M3, one of the classic '80s sports cars that have stood the test of time.
BMW's Competition Sport models are limited editions that optimize their performance through the use of lightweight components, upgraded drivetrain and suspension parts, improved aerodynamics, and more power from their engines. Since 2017, the eight BMW cars that have received the CS treatment have included two models of the M2, three models of the M3, two models of the M4, and one model of the M5, which our review called the fastest and most potent M car. Their production runs have lasted from six months to two years in length. Although BMW used to specify exactly how many CS models of a particular type it would make, they have more recently been calling the production process a non-specific "limited run," during which the company takes approximately one year to make about 2,000 examples of each version of the CS.
The BMW M2 G87 CS is the most recent CS
The BMW M2 CS G87 is the official name given to the latest CS car at this time of writing. Production began in May of 2025. It takes the standard M2's 473-horsepower twin-turbocharged inline six and increases it by 50 to 523 horses. More torque has also been added, resulting in a total of 479 lb-ft. The M2 CS' power goes through an eight-speed automatic transmission before driving the rear wheels.
Other changes include upgraded shocks and springs that lower the M2 CS by 0.2 inches, a rear diffuser, roof, and trunk lid made of carbon fiber, plus front seats with carbon shells. Unfortunately, the cupholders were also removed during the CS process, so putting down your beverage is no longer an option. All told, a total of 97 pounds was saved. Our review of the BMW M2 CS noted that it was sharper, quicker, and more expensive than its standard variant.
The performance credentials of the BMW M2 CS are definitely not in doubt. In instrumented testing performed by Car and Driver, the 2026 BMW M2 CS made the 0-60 mph run in 3.3 seconds, with the quarter-mile flashing by in 11.3 seconds at 128 mph. Lateral cornering on the skidpad was measured at 1.05g, while braking from 70 mph to zero took 155 feet. As you might expect for a car made by a German manufacturer, the BMW M2 CS has also been to the Nürburgring Nordschleife. On April 11, 2025, the BMW M2 CS lapped the famed track with an official lap time of 7:25.534 minutes, making it the fastest compact car to ever lap the 'Ring. This record still stands as of today.