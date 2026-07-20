What Does CS Stand For On BMW Cars?

The CS identifier, affixed to a BMW M model's name, signifies that the vehicle is of a higher performance level, even when compared to BMW's "normal" M performance models. The CS stands for Competition Sport, a name that was first introduced with the release of the 460-horsepower BMW M4 CS F82 back in 2017. What all CS models have in common is limited production. Since then, a total of eight CS models have been released, with the most recent being the BMW M2 CS G87. These cars trace their lineage back to the 1988 BMW M3 Evolution II, a higher-powered and lighter-weight model of that earlier M3, one of the classic '80s sports cars that have stood the test of time.

BMW's Competition Sport models are limited editions that optimize their performance through the use of lightweight components, upgraded drivetrain and suspension parts, improved aerodynamics, and more power from their engines. Since 2017, the eight BMW cars that have received the CS treatment have included two models of the M2, three models of the M3, two models of the M4, and one model of the M5, which our review called the fastest and most potent M car. Their production runs have lasted from six months to two years in length. Although BMW used to specify exactly how many CS models of a particular type it would make, they have more recently been calling the production process a non-specific "limited run," during which the company takes approximately one year to make about 2,000 examples of each version of the CS.