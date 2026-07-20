Chevrolet Tahoe Vs. Suburban Depreciation: Which Loses More Value After 5 Years?

Chevrolet's two largest SUVs, the Tahoe and the Suburban, share plenty of similarities. They offer the same engines, the same standard interior features, and the same fuel economy. The main difference between the two is their size — the Suburban is a good bit larger than the Tahoe. That size difference is reflected in the starting MSRPs for each model, with the Tahoe being the cheaper option. It starts from $62,995 (including a $2,795 destination fee) for the 2026 model year, while the Suburban comes in at $65,995.

A lower starting price isn't the only reason to opt for a Tahoe over a Suburban either. The Tahoe will hold onto slightly more of its value over its first five years on the road, although estimates on exactly how much it will be worth vary between sources. According to KBB, Tahoe owners can expect to lose just over 48% of their original investment if they trade the car in after five years. Meanwhile, the outlet says Suburban owners will lose around 51% of their investment.

Data from CarEdge forecasts that both cars will lose a slightly higher proportion of their value over the same period, but the Tahoe still holds more of its value than the Suburban. According to its estimates, the Tahoe will depreciate 52%, while the Suburban will lose 56%.