Chevrolet Tahoe Vs. Suburban Depreciation: Which Loses More Value After 5 Years?
Chevrolet's two largest SUVs, the Tahoe and the Suburban, share plenty of similarities. They offer the same engines, the same standard interior features, and the same fuel economy. The main difference between the two is their size — the Suburban is a good bit larger than the Tahoe. That size difference is reflected in the starting MSRPs for each model, with the Tahoe being the cheaper option. It starts from $62,995 (including a $2,795 destination fee) for the 2026 model year, while the Suburban comes in at $65,995.
A lower starting price isn't the only reason to opt for a Tahoe over a Suburban either. The Tahoe will hold onto slightly more of its value over its first five years on the road, although estimates on exactly how much it will be worth vary between sources. According to KBB, Tahoe owners can expect to lose just over 48% of their original investment if they trade the car in after five years. Meanwhile, the outlet says Suburban owners will lose around 51% of their investment.
Data from CarEdge forecasts that both cars will lose a slightly higher proportion of their value over the same period, but the Tahoe still holds more of its value than the Suburban. According to its estimates, the Tahoe will depreciate 52%, while the Suburban will lose 56%.
Depreciation can vary based on a variety of factors
It's worth keeping in mind that although the model of a car is a major factor in its value retention, it isn't the only one. Things like the condition of the car, its mileage, and its trim can all also play a part in how much it'll be worth at trade-in. To reduce any car's depreciation, be sure to keep it properly maintained, and clean it thoroughly before you get it appraised too.
Paying a premium for a higher trim doesn't necessarily mean that the car will be worth the same amount more after five years on the road. To take an example, a 2021 rear-wheel drive Tahoe in base LS trim started from roughly $51,000 while a top-spec High Country example retailed for around $20,000 more. Today, searching used car listings for a 2021 Tahoe with less than 70,000 miles on the clock brings up a selection of cars in both trims, with used High Country Tahoes costing around $10,000 more than their LS Tahoe counterparts. In general, it's reasonable to assume that a top-spec example will lose more of its value over time than a base-spec example.
To minimize depreciation, the current data suggests that a Tahoe in a lower-spec trim is the best bet. However, both the Tahoe and the Suburban remain appealing options in other ways, with our reviewer particularly appreciating the premium-feeling interior in those faster-depreciating higher trims of the two SUVs.