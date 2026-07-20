Who Makes Walker Lawn Mowers?
The lawn mower market is hardly lacking for options these days, with the major manufacturers putting their various brand names and logos on all manner of cutters, from gas-powered riders to walk-behind battery models. There are, of course, names not typically listed among those major players that may well be worth a look to anyone in the market for a new lawn mower, including Walker Mowers.
If you're unfamiliar with that name, it's likely because Walker Mowers is not typically listed among the "major" lawn mower brands. Nonetheless, the family-owned and operated business has been designing and manufacturing high quality lawn mowers for the better part of the past five decades. Barring some unexpected turn of events, the Walker family will no doubt keep making its mowers well beyond the 50-year mark.
The scope of the Walker Mowers operation has, naturally, changed since Dean Walker and a handful of associates hand-assembled the first 25 models for sale in the waning days of 1980. Though the operation has expanded dramatically over the years, Walker Mowers are actually being manufactured in the same location as the 1980 models. That location is Fort Collins, Colorado, where Walker Mowers now operates a 216,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. There, about 200 employees work year round to make the mowers utilized daily by commercial cutters and homeowners alike.
How much a Walker mower costs and where to buy one
Walker Mowers products are as well-regarded as many of the mowers made by major brands, with some in the industry particularly praising how they line a lawn, as well as their bagging, mulching and zero-turn capabilities. The mowers are also praised in the market for their compact builds, which make them easier to maneuver on the job.
There is, however, at least one drawback to the WM brand, which is that they tend to be pretty expensive at the point of purchase. That is largely because Walker Mowers only work in the zero-turn section of the market, which also limits options for folks looking to buy one to trim the grass in smaller yards. To be clear, Walker does make riders that fit that mold. But on the low end, the R22 build in Walker's Model R residential section will still set you back about $6,750. The prices seemingly only go up from there, with some models on Walker Mowers' website showing a sticker price well north of $25,000.
Those prices may be sticker-shock inducing, so you'll want to make certain that a Walker is the style of mower you really need before you buy one. On top of that, you'll need to do some searching to find a store that sells them, as Acme Tools is one of just a few online sellers. Thankfully, Walker Mowers does have a helpful Store Locator option on its site that can help you find an authorized dealer near you.