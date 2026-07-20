Who Makes Walker Lawn Mowers?

The lawn mower market is hardly lacking for options these days, with the major manufacturers putting their various brand names and logos on all manner of cutters, from gas-powered riders to walk-behind battery models. There are, of course, names not typically listed among those major players that may well be worth a look to anyone in the market for a new lawn mower, including Walker Mowers.

If you're unfamiliar with that name, it's likely because Walker Mowers is not typically listed among the "major" lawn mower brands. Nonetheless, the family-owned and operated business has been designing and manufacturing high quality lawn mowers for the better part of the past five decades. Barring some unexpected turn of events, the Walker family will no doubt keep making its mowers well beyond the 50-year mark.

The scope of the Walker Mowers operation has, naturally, changed since Dean Walker and a handful of associates hand-assembled the first 25 models for sale in the waning days of 1980. Though the operation has expanded dramatically over the years, Walker Mowers are actually being manufactured in the same location as the 1980 models. That location is Fort Collins, Colorado, where Walker Mowers now operates a 216,000 square-foot manufacturing facility. There, about 200 employees work year round to make the mowers utilized daily by commercial cutters and homeowners alike.