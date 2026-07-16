The US Navy Is Going Next-Gen With Its Autonomous Warfare Program

As wartime technology becomes more advanced, the U.S. Navy is launching the Next Generation Undersea Security Initiative (NG-USI), focused on autonomous high-tech systems designed to defend the United States' seas against enemy AI and robotics. The key focus is detecting, tracking, and then defeating systems across land, sea, and sky, including swarms of autonomous drones and AI-driven cyberattacks on security networks.

One focus area of the NG-USI is autonomous surveillance. Leveraging commercial robotics, the Navy hopes to achieve autonomous patrolling, inspection, and response. The prototype technology is looking for solutions around the shore as well as open ocean environments. These technologies will scatter signals, jam electronic warfare, and shield infrastructure.

The Navy hasn't specified which exact systems will be tested and implemented, but these could include sensors on land and underwater, smart cameras that can detect threats, patrolling drones, and unmanned ground vehicles. It has already implemented a solar-powered drone that can patrol the ocean for days, as an example. Companies are encouraged to submit technologies that meet these criteria and can perform autonomous tasks.