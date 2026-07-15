LA Is Getting Its First 'Luxury' Gas Station – Here's What It'll Offer
They've got luxury apartments, luxury cars, luxury grocery stores, and now, Los Angeles is preparing to get its first luxury gas station. Come 2027, the flagship location of Maggie's Refuel will open in Beverly Hills. The project hopes to elevate the typical gas station visit by combining everyday convenience with curated food, beverages, and even an app. (Not quite a fancy Buc-ee's, in other words. More like a fancy 7-Eleven.)
Interestingly, the place will be operating alongside an existing Union 76 gas station. It's a historic place many people in the area love for its striking midcentury modern architecture, complete with a sweeping curved canopy. It's a Beverly Hills landmark, and Maggie's Refuel seems committed to caring for it instead of constructing something completely new in its place. If Beverly Hills takes to the idea, it'll be the launch point for what could eventually become a concept that spreads throughout the West Coast. Who knows? It all goes well, you might see Maggie's join the ranks of the best gas station chains one day.
What makes Maggie's Refuel special
The concept comes from restaurateur and entrepreneur Alex Canter: a fourth-generation member of the family behind LA's iconic Canter's Deli. He'll bring that experience to Maggie's, describing the place as hospitality-first. Instead of focusing only on fuel and basic grab-and-go items, Canter wants people to take their time in Maggie's Refuel. Maggie's is also expected to join the electric vehicle charging network, so EV drivers might not have a choice but to linger a bit.
Staples like soda and chips will still be available at Maggie's, but they'll share space with carefully selected snacks from emerging food brands around the world. There'll also be fresh food and drinks, including craft lattes, ceremonial-grade matcha, fresh juices, artisan soft-serve ice cream, and pastries from Beverly Hills bakeries. Canter also said he wants to collaborate with local restaurants to bring exclusive food offerings to Maggie's. The app will let customers order drinks and snacks before they even arrive. Like other gas station chains with great programs, it'll also have customer rewards.