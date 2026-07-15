LA Is Getting Its First 'Luxury' Gas Station – Here's What It'll Offer

They've got luxury apartments, luxury cars, luxury grocery stores, and now, Los Angeles is preparing to get its first luxury gas station. Come 2027, the flagship location of Maggie's Refuel will open in Beverly Hills. The project hopes to elevate the typical gas station visit by combining everyday convenience with curated food, beverages, and even an app. (Not quite a fancy Buc-ee's, in other words. More like a fancy 7-Eleven.)

Interestingly, the place will be operating alongside an existing Union 76 gas station. It's a historic place many people in the area love for its striking midcentury modern architecture, complete with a sweeping curved canopy. It's a Beverly Hills landmark, and Maggie's Refuel seems committed to caring for it instead of constructing something completely new in its place. If Beverly Hills takes to the idea, it'll be the launch point for what could eventually become a concept that spreads throughout the West Coast. Who knows? It all goes well, you might see Maggie's join the ranks of the best gas station chains one day.