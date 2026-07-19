5 Things That Can Seriously Affect The Lifespan Of Your Mini-LED TV

There are a lot of pros and cons to weigh when choosing between different kinds of smart TV. You need to look at resolution, refresh rate, brightness, color accuracy, and a variety of other features, but one aspect that is often overlooked is longevity. There have been several reports over the years that argue that Mini-LED televisions are among the most reliable options out there. BGR argued that they last longer than OLEDs, stating that the sheer number of diodes makes it so that the TV can achieve high levels of brightness while still evenly distributing relatively low levels of heat. Pocket-Lint called out LCD and standard LEDs for their limited lifespans, and agreed that, while OLEDs are a step up, mini-LEDs and QLEDs take the crown for longevity. Tom's Hardware performed extensive stress testing on 102 different TVs and stated that, "Overall, almost 60% of TVs without local dimming experienced either total or partial failure. TVs with full-array local dimming, like Mini-LED models, tested a lot better."

The average mini-LED TV should be able to provide about 50,000 hours of use before it goes kaput, which could end up being over a decade, depending on how much you use it. That said, there are some things that can dramatically shorten that lifespan. It's good to be aware of the things that can make your TV burn out faster. That way, you can take the needed steps to prolong the life of your device and keep your screen running for years to come.