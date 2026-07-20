5 Cars Gen X Loved That Younger Generations Don't Understand

As a kid, the phrase "they don't make 'em like they used to" was bandied about by my elders in reference to a range of topics, but mainly cars. Typically, this was met with eye-rolling by yours truly and, well, what goes around comes around, as they say. Because here I am, a fully adulted human sharing effectively the same complaint: These younger generations just don't understand the cars my generation loves.

That being Gen X, the period that captures those born between 1965 and 1980. Not Baby Boomers or Millennials, Gen Xers have their own identity that typically revolves around growing up with a lack of internet (or parents paying close attention). Encyclopedia Britannica — which Gen X kids may have gotten from their grandparents as a big-deal present because it was a tome of printed material — says this generation is resourceful and independent, but also cynical. Neat. What about cars?

Well, the cars that Gen X would have been into were a far cry from today's sanitized, homogenous transit pods that come stuffed with electronic nannies attempting to drive for you and acres of digital real estate devoted to distraction. Think loud, inefficient, and fun-as-heck with few frills and little in the way of computerized control. Really, that's not too far off how you might describe Gen X. These five cars are some of my favorites from the era, and examples I know the younger generations don't get — just ask my kids.