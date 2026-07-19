Amsterdam's Smart Streetlights Are Doing Much More Than Cutting Costs

Amsterdam has a reputation that precedes it, drawing in millions of tourists annually to view its charming narrow lanes and various districts, including the red-light ones. Red-lit cities don't always have a seedy connotation, though, as evidenced by Odense, Denmark. But these days, Amsterdam is more concerned with optimization than with special lighting that benefits wildlife. After all, it's known as a European tech hub of sorts, and its smart streetlights initiative reveals just how "smart" the city aspires to be, beyond simply trimming electricity bills. Currently, in the city's Hoekenrodeplein square, there's a pilot project that transformed 144 LED streetlights into a connected digital patchwork, each with its own IP address and sensors. The automated lights can communicate with a centralized control system, hence the "smart" prefix.

According to the LUCI Association and Amsterdam Smart City, this network of lights dynamically adjusts its brightness based on weather — thereby saving the city money — and accommodates public events and traffic flow. Its integrated functionality can transform ordinary lampposts into modern, multifaceted tools that profoundly enhance public spaces. Companies such as KPN collaborated on the initiative as part of a broader smart-lighting agreement among the cities of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Eindhoven. Researchers from Eindhoven University of Technology also studied how adaptive lighting can affect the public's perception of safety and ambiance. The project highlights how modern streetlights are evolving into data-gathering infrastructure that can support communications networks, environmental monitoring, and future smart-city applications.