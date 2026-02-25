This City's Red Street Lights Are Helping Cure A Problem Most Urban Centers Have

City planning usually prioritizes the needs of the humans living there rather than the resident plants and animals, but some cities are trying to buck the trend. While various grand, futuristic concepts are shaping today's global smart cities, sometimes smaller, simpler changes can make a difference too. The Danish city of Odense recently installed street lights that glow orange-red at night instead of white, with the aim of minimizing the impact on local wildlife. According to DR, the lights have been installed on a bicycle and walking path near the Lindved Å river, and stretch for 1.3 km, or about 0.8 miles.

The reddish glow creates less light pollution, which helps local wildlife maintain normal day-night cycles. The path along the river is reportedly home to various birds and insects, including kingfishers, butterflies, and frogs, all of which can be impacted by traditional white street lights. Odense's installation is just one of several projects around Denmark that aim to replace older lighting with wildlife-friendly alternatives, with Næstved and the Norddjurs municipality also planning similar projects.

Residents living near the newly illuminated path in Odense haven't been entirely positive about the changes, with one calling the lighting "creepy." However, many others have appreciated the changes, with one resident telling DR that they liked being able to see wildlife while cycling home.