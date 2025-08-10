Yes, There Are Hidden Cameras In Some Street Lights - Here's What They're Used For
Streetlights are supposed to light the way, right? But in some parts of the U.S., they've been doing something else too — keeping a close watch. Several years ago, hidden surveillance cameras started appearing inside ordinary-looking streetlights. Federal agencies like the DEA and ICE quietly installed them through private contracts, and the general public was kept entirely out of the loop. So basically, the streetlights seemed harmless and a part of basic infrastructure. But silently, they were also a part of a high-tech spy surveillance system.
The discovery came through federal procurement records, and not the public announcements. A small Texas-based company, Cowboy Streetlight Concealments LLC, was paid thousands of dollars by both ICE and the DEA to build hidden camera housings. ICE alone spent nearly $28,000, with purchases tied to offices in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio. Meanwhile, the DEA paid around $22,000, with the funding traced back to its Office of Investigative Technology in Virginia. According to the company's co-owner, "Things are always being watched" — and that's as much as she was willing to share.
How deep this goes?
Interestingly, the surveillance wasn't limited to just streetlights. Agencies also placed hidden cameras inside traffic barrels and installed digital road signs that can read license plates automatically. These devices didn't stand out, and that was exactly the point. Not long after, the DEA awarded more contracts for concealing advanced Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras, this time to another firm called Obsidian Integration in Oregon. That same company also received a contract from the Jersey City Police to provide covert pole cameras. Again, the details about the design, purpose, or coverage of these systems weren't made public.
What's more troubling is how quietly these technologies have expanded. Local law enforcement in some areas began pushing for smart streetlight systems, which on the surface were marketed as tools to collect traffic or environmental data. But behind the scenes, they were being used for police investigations. San Diego's smart streetlight program is a great example. Launched in 2017, it included 3,000 lights with hidden cameras and sensors. Residents were told it was for traffic monitoring, yet during the 2020 protests, police used footage from these lights to identify participants.
Finally the pushback began
When people discovered how the tech was being used, it naturally led to an immediate backlash. San Diego's city officials were forced to respond, especially after it was revealed that the lights continued recording even after the public was told they were disabled. The city eventually tried to shut the program down, but the company managing it, Ubicquia, refused to stop recording until it was paid. That stirred up even more frustration. Community coalitions like TRUST SD stepped in and started pushing for strict oversight of surveillance technology.
Their efforts led to new laws that demanded public transparency. How surveillance tools are funded, how they are used — it should all be kept in check. Cities like Portland and San Francisco have even banned facial recognition tech completely. The activists argued that real safety comes from trust and care within communities. In the words of Dr. Lilly Irani, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, "The plan is that the movement will continue to remain engaged and will continue to try to improve this ordinance and improve actual safety, which does not come from surveillance, but which comes from taking care of each other".