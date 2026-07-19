Is The 'Righty Tighty, Lefty Loosey' Rule Universal?

Depending on how often you handle a screwdriver, a major brand power drill, or wrench, it's a safe bet that you count "lefty-loosey, righty-tighty" among the universal truths in your life. Odds are that you've believed that from an early age too, as the phrase is one of those that has been passed down through the generations as an irrefutable fact.

As often as you've likely heard the phrase uttered over the years, you may be surprised to learn that it is not, in fact, a universal truth. There are exceptions to that rule though they are typically few and far between outside of certain industries.

The reason for the "righty-tighty" dominant world should be pretty obvious, as the setup generally makes it easier for right-handed people to tighten screws and nuts and all manner of fasteners. According to some estimates, these days the population is as right-handed as ever, with some 85-percent to 90-percent of the world's occupants claiming right-handed dominance. Even still, the rule will only be true if the fastener you're working with has not been reverse threaded.