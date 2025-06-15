Yes, Some Lawn Mower Blades Are Reverse Threaded - Here's Why It's Important

Some, not all, mower blades incorporate reverse-threaded fasteners, so you'll want to know if your mower is one of them before you start potentially applying torque in the wrong direction. The best way to identify if your blade is attached using a reverse-threaded bolt is to check your machine's manual. You also may be able to spot it while examining the underside of the mower. However, oftentimes it can be a mess of stuck-on grass clumps and dirt, making it difficult to see. Fortunately, there is a handy WD-40 hack that will extend the life of your lawn mower and tidy things up underneath the cutting deck.

Advertisement

If your mower uses the typical right-handed thread, as with replacing any blades, you need to tighten to the manufacturer's specified setting. This requires a torque wrench, which allows you to specify how many foot-pounds of torque you place on the fastener. The exact figure for your mower should be available in the manual and will help ensure the blade is secure before operation. For example, Cub Cadet's Enduro XT2 LX 42 – 24HP Kawasaki riding mower notes in the manual that it uses a normal thread pattern (right-handed) and should be tightened to a setting of anywhere from 90 to 110 foot-pounds.