Can You Buy A Left-Handed Swiss Army Knife?

At least 10% of the world's population is left-handed, so you might think that a left-handed Swiss Army Knife would be a straightforward thing to purchase. Unfortunately, this isn't the case. While lefties can, of course, use standard Swiss Army Knives – and many of them do – using tools designed with right-handed users in mind can be annoying. Blade orientation and tool placement on a Swiss Army Knife are optimized for right-handed use. As the Redditor in this thread says, "the cutting edge of the blade is on the wrong side when held in the left hand". They also point out that the scissors are right-handed.

Nobody makes left-handed Swiss Army Knives. There used to be a Wenger left-handed Swiss Army Knife that was introduced in the 1980s. It had mirrored tool layouts, reversed blade grinds, and left-twisted corkscrews, but the knife was discontinued twenty years ago when Wenger was acquired by Victorinox.

Victorinox doesn't stock left-handed multi-tool knives, and neither do other manufacturers like Fox Vulpis, Swiza, Böker, Ruike, or Leatherman. There's one left-handed pocket knife in Victorinox's product lineup, but it's a single-blade floral knife designed for cutting flower stems. If you're looking for a Swiss Army Knife, it's hardly a satisfactory alternative.