5 Common Problems With Ego Chainsaws

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If brands were people and could actually have a sense of self-importance, one tool brand that would deservedly have a big ego is, well, Ego. Compared to century-plus-old stalwarts like Black+Decker, Milwaukee, and Craftsman, Ego is a relative newcomer on the tool market, having launched in the U.S. in 2012. But the company, which is owned by Chinese megacorporation Chervon, makes up for its lack of experience with a sophisticated R&D team that has allowed it to become a forerunner in the advanced battery-powered outdoor equipment industry, where the technology is finally good enough to be a viable replacement for gas-powered motors.

One type of yard tool the brand has earned a strong reputation for is its electric chainsaw lineup, which runs on the company's 56V Power+ battery platform. Multiple models are available from Ego, giving users a range of options depending on their needs, including everything from 12-inch pruning saws to 20-inch full-size models equipped to handle larger trees. For the most part, Ego's chainsaws are well regarded and have generally good, if not great, reviews. They're not perfect, though, and have certain drawbacks. Some of these issues seem to pop up a lot more than others and may even be dealbreakers for someone considering purchasing one.

We identified five common problems with Ego chainsaws by combing through the feedback of people who've purchased and used them, as well as YouTube videos from experts and professional hands-on reviews from various reputable publications. More information on how these problems were researched and evaluated can be found at the end of this list.