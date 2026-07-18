5 Common Problems With Ego Chainsaws
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If brands were people and could actually have a sense of self-importance, one tool brand that would deservedly have a big ego is, well, Ego. Compared to century-plus-old stalwarts like Black+Decker, Milwaukee, and Craftsman, Ego is a relative newcomer on the tool market, having launched in the U.S. in 2012. But the company, which is owned by Chinese megacorporation Chervon, makes up for its lack of experience with a sophisticated R&D team that has allowed it to become a forerunner in the advanced battery-powered outdoor equipment industry, where the technology is finally good enough to be a viable replacement for gas-powered motors.
One type of yard tool the brand has earned a strong reputation for is its electric chainsaw lineup, which runs on the company's 56V Power+ battery platform. Multiple models are available from Ego, giving users a range of options depending on their needs, including everything from 12-inch pruning saws to 20-inch full-size models equipped to handle larger trees. For the most part, Ego's chainsaws are well regarded and have generally good, if not great, reviews. They're not perfect, though, and have certain drawbacks. Some of these issues seem to pop up a lot more than others and may even be dealbreakers for someone considering purchasing one.
We identified five common problems with Ego chainsaws by combing through the feedback of people who've purchased and used them, as well as YouTube videos from experts and professional hands-on reviews from various reputable publications. More information on how these problems were researched and evaluated can be found at the end of this list.
Too heavy
Speed and power are two of the most important metrics a chainsaw needs to effectively do its job. The faster and more powerful a chainsaw is, the larger its motor typically gets. However, there can be too much of a good thing, because if the motor is too big and too heavy, it can disrupt the balance of the tool and, for some users, make it too difficult to actually wield. Even if the chainsaw can cut through oak like butter, it won't do you much good if you can't properly handle it.
With this in mind, it's not much of a surprise that a common complaint you'll find with chainsaws is that they're too heavy. For Ego users, the brand's chainsaws seem to be particularly susceptible to this flaw. Even otherwise positive reviews of its chainsaws can note the problem. For example, GearLab names the Ego Power+ 20-inch CS2005 Chainsaw its "best overall battery chainsaw" — high praise, indeed. Yet, the publication still goes out of its way to note that the model is "one of the heaviest 20-inch saws," saying that its weight is one of its biggest drawbacks.
Similarly, Pro Tool Reviews also ran the machine through expert testing and had almost nothing bad to say about Ego's CS2005 — except that it's "a little heavy." These three words are pretty much the only thing PTR mentions about the chainsaw that isn't positively glowing. It's not just the experts who cite this issue. Remember, chainsaws aren't just used by burly lumberjacks towering six-and-a-half feet. One Amazon user describes themselves as a 5'2", 125-lb cat mom, and says using the CS2005 is difficult and makes their arms wear out so quickly that it takes forever to cut anything because of the constant breaks they need to take.
Chain tensioning issues
Chain tensioning issues are a common problem that Ego owners say they must deal with, and it's also one of the more annoying and frustrating ones, since it requires the user to constantly fiddle with and tighten their chain while trying to work. In fact, besides the chainsaw being too heavy, it's the only other downside mentioned by GearLab when it comes to the Ego Power+ 20-inch CS2005 Chainsaw, which the publication put at the very top of its list of the best battery-powered chainsaws.
A problem that gets singled out by a reputable publication like GearLab — in a review that is actually praising a tool and calling it the best in its class, no less — is one that must really make itself known. It's no wonder chain tensioning is frequently mentioned in user reviews as well, whether they're good, bad, or mixed. The problem isn't limited to Ego's 20-inch model. One owner commenting on Fire and Saw's review of the 18-inch chainsaw explicitly calls the design of its chain tensioner "very poor."
One reason a chain might not be tensioning correctly is that it simply doesn't fit the bar. A Walmart customer complained that the Ego Power+ 16-inch Chainsaw they purchased came with an 18-inch chain that was clearly too loose to use with the tool, coming off anytime they tried to use it. While this is likely an accidental mix-up that will only occur occasionally, the fact that it happened at all is a red flag and something to look out for. It's a shame, too, since the 16-inch model has an excellent 4.7 out of 5 overall user score on Walmart, suggesting it's a great tool to use if it actually comes with the correct chain.
Poor battery life
One of the common problems with Ego lawn mowers that owners often mention is that they sometimes won't start up. Fortunately for owners of the brand's chainsaws, ignition isn't a frequent issue. Once an Ego chainsaw starts, however, owners have noted that it can be tough to keep running for any lengthy period of time due to limited battery life. Ego prides itself on offering advanced battery-powered chainsaws that are powerful enough to compete with traditional gas-powered equipment, so any issues with its batteries should be considered pretty fundamental.
After all, battery life is one of the reasons it's taken this long for cordless electric chainsaws to even be viable, as batteries previously powerful enough to rival gas chainsaws would drain too quickly for you to get any work done. But even now, the battery life on Ego's chainsaws attracts enough criticism that it's clear there is still some way to go in the technology when it comes to chainsaws. The number of complaints about its battery life is indisputable, though the severity of the issue varies from review to review. One disappointed Walmart reviewer (who calls the Ego Power+ 56V 16-inch model a great saw) says it will die within 20 minutes when cutting greater than 10-inch thick wood.
Another owner of the same model says that not only did their battery quickly die, but that after just 10 minutes, the battery was overheating and needed to cool down before it could be used again. Other specifics mentioned by users include an Amazon shopper who says the 16-inch CS1613 couldn't hack (literally) five cuts on a full charge when used on a 2½-inch tree. A 3-star review echoes the same problem, though more generally, simply saying that Ego's chainsaw "eats through its battery charge pretty quick."
Leaking oil
One problem mentioned by many owners of Ego chainsaws is that they can leak oil. This is a common issue with chainsaws in general, and many users have learned to live with a little leakage as they use it, especially since the alternative — not lubricating the chain — would lead to even worse problems. However, the number of complaints regarding oil leakage suggests that some Ego chainsaws may lose more oil than owners expect.
In fact, the problem is so common that multiple YouTube videos exist addressing and troubleshooting it, such as Reuseful's video fix concerning the Ego CSX5000, which had been converted to use a 24-inch bar. Another video — this one from YouTube channel The Greasy Shop Rag — reports on an Ego chainsaw that came into a repair shop completely covered in leaked oil. The host says that it was "really amazing how much oil was in there, considering the size of the little oil tank that's on the saw." They also mention that "a little bit of bar oil goes a long way when it comes to making a mess," which is an important insight because it shows how even a minor leak can ruin the experience of using one of Ego's chainsaws.
The issue, as one redditor on r/egopowerplus posted, is "really bad," to the point that they need to completely drain the tool before storing it and have stopped using the oil tank completely for smaller jobs. Another post in the same subreddit reports that their 16-inch Ego chainsaw "bleeds oil fast." You'll find similar complaints from Amazon shoppers, such as one unfortunate owner whose car back seat was ruined because their Ego 16-inch model "leaks oil all over the place."
Too loud
One of the main advantages electric chainsaws have over gas-powered counterparts is that their electric motors typically operate much more quietly. The advantage is enough for some users to overlook some other aspects where a traditional gasoline chainsaw is still superior. Not only does less noise make it easier on the ears of the person wielding it, but it also allows homeowners and professionals to work earlier in the morning without disturbing the neighbors.
That's why noise level is especially under scrutiny for battery-powered chainsaws, and could be why so many Ego users are especially frustrated when their tool runs too loudly. This applies not just to reviews from customers who've purchased one of Ego's chainsaws but also to feedback from experts who've tested them. For instance, GearLab gave the Ego Power+ 18-inch CS1815 a relatively positive review (78 out of 100), even giving it strong scores for performance and ease of use — two of the arguably most important metrics.
However, the tool received its second-lowest score in the noise level category, behind only weight and small-limb work, with the problem also being singled out in a list of distinct drawbacks to using the tool. You'll find similar results — with the tool scoring well overall but dismally when it comes to operational noise — in Consumer Reports' expert review of the Ego 20-inch CS2005. The nonprofit organization also tested the Ego 12-inch CS1201 and gave it the same poor rating for noise, though this model also performed poorly across the board. All this said, even a "loud" battery-powered Ego chainsaw is still going to be quieter than most, if not all, gas-powered options. That's why the Ego Power+ 20-inch model is still one of the best chainsaws you can buy.
How these problems with Ego chainsaws were identified
To identify common problems with Ego chainsaws, a variety of sources were consulted and used to corroborate one another. Expert testing and professional reviews from a range of reputable publications, including GearLab, Pro Tool Reviews, Consumer Reports, and Fire and Saw, were used to compile this list. Additionally, YouTube channels with thousands or tens of thousands of subscribers were sourced, including those that troubleshoot problems.
The firsthand experience of everyday owners was sourced from user reviews on retail websites like Amazon and Walmart. Any problem with one or more of Ego's chainsaws that came up frequently in reviews, including positive ones and not just negative or mixed ones, was noted and looked at with more scrutiny. Similarly, online discussions in various tool subreddits were sourced to identify common issues with Ego chainsaws. Using Reddit allowed for additional insight to be gained from replies and back-and-forth conversations regarding the subject.