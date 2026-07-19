America's Missile Ranges Are Doing A Lot More Than Testing Weapons

Few places on Earth are as deadly as a weapons test range. They're usually some variation of sprawling rural salt flat, alpine tundra, or coastline where artillery batteries unleash barrages, jets practice bombing runs, and missile systems prove their accuracy. Once a combined-arms live-fire exercise begins, stopping it is no simple matter. Coordinating aircraft, artillery, armored vehicles, drones, and ground troops requires months of planning; when the rounds start flying, missions typically continue until objectives are met or ammunition is exhausted. Although everyone involved has the right to call "cease fire", you'd better have a very good reason when the Range Safety Officer storms over to ask why you shut down their range.

Surprisingly, some of these cease fires can have nothing to do with equipment failure or medical emergency, as it's universally justifiable to do so simply due to seeing an animal. In fact, it's become increasingly common for a wildlife incursion to be the cited as a range-halting event. At New Mexico's White Sands Missile Range, one of the world's largest military testing facilities, the simple presence of the endangered Northern Aplomado Falcon can halt shoots or force exercises to be replanned entirely. Alternatively, if the threatened desert bighorn sheep happens to roam within a set of live range limits, it's shouts of "unload" and "show clear" all around.

Interestingly, rather than viewing these species as obstacles or obstructions, the U.S. military has taken ownership of their welfare and incorporated their protection into range management. Breeding seasons, migration patterns, and habitat requirements are built into training schedules through temporary pauses, seasonal restrictions, and carefully planned exercises. The result is an unexpected partnership between conservation and national defense: In some of the world's most heavily militarized landscapes, endangered wildlife have found an unexpected sanctuary.