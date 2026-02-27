You Don't Want To Trespass Onto This Dangerous Military Laser Testing Site

Across the United States, servicepeople and scientists alike are working hard every day to ensure that the nation can maintain its reputation as one of the most militarily advanced on the planet. To do so requires the use of training and research facilities where the most intriguing new weapons, vehicles, and technology can be developed, tested, and refined.

It's just as plain why military officials would want to ensure that civilians and any potential intruders can be kept as far away from such facilities as possible. There's the immediate danger to said intruders' own safety, as well as that of anybody at the facility in question. There's also the ever-present risk of information leaks resulting from potential spies gaining access. OPSEC concerns are generally taken very seriously across all branches of the military, and that's one reason why the U.S. Air Force has banned its troops from using certain popular tech. There's one particular facility in the U.S., though, that poses a very real and rather distinct threat to would-be trespassers: the U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.

Here, a huge array of weapons and pieces of equipment are tested, the better to determine how they'd function in such an environment. One major concern is that, among all of this equipment are elaborate military-grade lasers, which can pose an enormous danger to those who may stumble upon them while they're active. A press release from Mark Schauer, shared by DVIDS, warns of "the risk of causing serious eye injuries to unwitting persons traipsing in areas that they do not belong." Let's take a look at this enigmatic facility and how servicepeople attempt to keep the public away.