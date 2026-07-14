Is A 30 Amp RV Plug The Same As A Dryer Plug? Here's What You Need To Know

While there are a variety of different RVs and campers, most of them in the U.S. run on a hybrid 12V DC/120V AC electrical system, and they require a 30 amp or 50 amp service when plugging into grid power (or shore power, as some call it). Smaller RVs are usually 30A models, while bigger RVs with multiple AC units require a 50A service. Most modern RV parks will accommodate both, but it's relatively common to use adapters –- such as a 50A to 30A 125V adapter, or vice versa –- if a receptacle is damaged or the appropriate one isn't available, and provided you exercise safety and caution.

A common question regarding 30A RVs is whether they can be plugged into a dryer outlet – the answer is always no. The confusion stems from older homes that may still use a 3-wire dryer plug. The NEC began requiring a 4-wire dryer receptacle in 1996, but that only applies to new construction. For the uninitiated, a 30A RV receptacle and a 30A dryer receptacle may seem the same, but you wouldn't have to spend long looking through forums to find out what would happen should you make that assumption. But I'll save you some time: the voltage overload would kill the converter/charger, and likely a number of 120V appliances, like microwaves and ACs.

Attempting to power your RV from a 30A/240V plug would at best ruin the RV, and at worst start a fire. This is because a dryer always runs at 240V, and a 3-wire plug doesn't change that, but means the ground and neutral paths are combined. Here's what you need to know.