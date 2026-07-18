Why Did Zenith TVs Disappear? Here's What Happened To The Iconic American Brand

If you had an old CRT TV or home entertainment console or stereo, you might remember the brand Zenith (my family still has a Zenith "Allegro" record/8-track player we inherited from my great-grandmother). Along with RCA, Magnavox, Westinghouse, and others, Zenith was a household name in televisions and electronics back in the days when TVs were quite expensive and required multiple people to lift.

For some history, Zenith was first founded in 1918 as Chicago Radio Laboratory and eventually changed to Zenith Radio Corporation in 1923. True to its name, it started out making radios, but eventually revolutionized the television industry by inventing the remote control, first as a wired version in 1950 called the "Lazy Bones," then the ubiquitous wireless version launched in 1956 under the name "Space Command."

So what happened to Zenith? The story, as unfortunate as it is, is not all that exciting. In 1999, it became wholly-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, the company that makes fridges, appliances, TVs, and numerous other electronics.