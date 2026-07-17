How Often Do You Need To Replace Your Car's Oxygen Sensors & What Can They Cost?

When was the last time you thought about your vehicle's often overlooked parts, like the O2 sensor? The truth is that the O2 sensor serves a very important purpose and it can go bad, which means you should stay on top of it. What makes replacing them a bit tricky, however, is that O2 sensors don't actually have a universal replacement schedule as some other engine components do.

Typically, O2 sensors are designed to last between 60,000 and 100,000 miles. Heated sensors can fall in that range, while newer wide-band O2 sensors could last 100,000 miles or more. However, some automakers do give their own recommendations, including Rolls-Royce, which suggests replacing the O2 sensor every 150,000 miles. In contrast, Jaguar says O2 sensors should be replaced on its vehicles every 90,000 miles. Some brand even specify different recommendations by model year, with Jeep saying that 1987-2017 Wrangler and Wrangler Unlimited models should have an O2 sensor replacement every 72,000 miles, or 72 months, depending on what comes first.

Sensor prices can vary based on the brand, type, and the vehicle it fits. For example, a Bosch O2 narrow band sensor sells for under $40 at Auto Zone, while a GM Genuine Parts heated sensor costs around $150. The cost can also depend on the vehicle's make and model, as the Bosch wide-band O2 sensor for a 2025 Toyota Camry SE will set you back about $400. However, a 2000 Ford Explorer Sport has multiple brands and types, starting under $35 and going as high as $130.