Only One Man Got To Fly NASA's X-15 Rocket-Powered Plane & The Space Shuttle

With planes like the now-famous Lockheed-designed SR-71 Blackbird and the U-2 Dragon Lady capable of flying at extremely high altitudes, touching the edge of space is something that a handful of aviators have actually managed to do. Crossing that barrier in a winged vehicle is an incredibly rare feat, though, and only one pilot managed to do so in two of the U.S.' most iconic vehicles.

In 1965, then-Capt. Joe Engle flew the rocket-powered X-15 plane at altitudes of over 50 miles on three flights, crossing the Kármán line – the height that NASA, the U.S. military, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration designate as the boundary between the atmosphere and space — and earning his astronaut wings in the process. This was just the start of Engle's impressive achievements, though, because he went on to join NASA's astronaut program in 1966. He joined during the legendary Apollo program and could have landed on the Moon, but he never got the chance.

Engle remained with NASA, though, and he eventually got to do something few people ever achieve: fly the Space Shuttle. This makes Joe Engle the only person to fly the X-15 and the Space Shuttle, placing him among the nation's aviation greats like Scott Crossfield and Neil Armstrong, both of whom also flew the incredibly fast X-15. Still, only Engle flew two winged vehicles into space, setting him apart even from such esteemed company.