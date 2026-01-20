How NASA Built Its Massive Artemis II Moon Rocket

NASA's massive Space Launch System (SLS) Artemis II rocket is an awe-inspiring testament to humanity's ability to think big. The Artemis II core stage stands 212 feet tall and is the largest such rocket that NASA has ever built. But that's only the beginning. At liftoff, the SLS will generate roughly 8.8 million pounds of thrust, with its twin solid rocket boosters providing about 75% of that power during the initial launch stage. No wonder spacecraft are amongst the coolest tech we've sent to space.

Artemis II will be the first mission since the Apollo program ended to allow humans to see the dark side of the moon. However, while the mission will send a team of four astronauts to the moon and back in about 10 days, the journey this massive rocket took to being launch-ready is rather more sedate. In the case of the aforementioned boosters, each is assembled from 10 individual segments, with each manufactured in Utah before making a 1,600-mile rail journey across eight states to NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The main core stage takes an equally unhurried journey, although in this case it's transported by barge over 900 miles from NASA's Michoud facility in New Orleans to Kennedy Space Center. Although the program has suffered delays after heat shield issues were discovered following the unmanned Artemis 1 mission, NASA now aims to fly the four-person crew to the moon and back by April 2026 at the latest and potentially as soon as February.