SR-71 Blackbird Crews Prepared For Flight Like Astronauts, Not Pilots

The SR-71 Blackbird is one of the best-known aircraft the United States has ever produced, and it has a long list of record-breaking achievements to explain why. Lockheed's Skunk Works developed the legendary strategic reconnaissance plane in the 1960s, and it continued to operate, on and off, for the U.S. Air Force until 1990. It, however, continued to fly for NASA before finally being retired in 1999. Since then, SR-71 displays at museums have allowed more people to get up close to the iconic plane.

While the SR-71's incredible speed is probably its best-known feature, few likely consider the pilots who flew the plane. The SR-71 was unlike anything else in the Air Force's inventory, and its makeup and capabilities made it unique, requiring specialized equipment to get it into the air. SR-71 pilots were more like astronauts than their predecessors who flew the McDonnell Douglas F-4 Phantom II, one of the most iconic fighters of the '60s.

SR-71 pilots didn't wear flight suits, for one; instead, they donned pressurized suits that evolved over the years, as new tech and capabilities were introduced. One such model, the David Clark-produced S1030 Full Pressure suit, used first in 1970, looked very much like what a NASA astronaut might don while boarding a Space Shuttle. The suit included multiple layers, oxygen hoses, leather flight boots, and a couple of pockets below the knee, and was the culmination of years' worth of development.