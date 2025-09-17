Why U-2 Pilots Wear Space Suits Whenever They Fly

The infamous U-2 spy plane has been a part of our collective psyche since May 1, 1960, when the Soviet Union shot one down while flying a reconnaissance mission over its airspace. This event, which nearly plunged the two sides into World War III, occurred some four years after the first "Dragon Lady" (a nickname taken from a 1930s comic strip character) was launched in 1956. Considering it has been almost 70 years since the U-2 first took flight, it's no surprise the Air Force is finally set to retire this legendary aircraft in 2026.

The specs for the Dragon Lady weren't especially ridiculous, except for the fact that it possessed sailplane-like wings that allowed it to cruise at altitudes above 55,000 feet (over 10 miles) — all the better for spying. Later versions boosted that to over 70,000. By comparison, the cruising altitude for most passenger airplanes is somewhere between 30,000 and 40,000 feet, with cabin pressurization set at around 8,000 feet. The cabin of the U-2, however, is pressurized to 29,000 feet (roughly the same height as Mount Everest).

At such altitudes, pilots need to be protected, so they wear suits identical to those used by astronauts. The S-1010 full-pressure suit is a one-piece, zip-up design complete with an air pressure valve, special boots, gloves, and a locking ring around the neck to secure the astronaut-style helmet. It's meant to keep the pilots alive should some catastrophic event cause the cabin to depressurize, in which case the nitrogen in their blood would boil, and death would follow.