What Makes The Windshield Of An SR-71 Blackbird Jet So Special?

The SR-71 Blackbird is easily one of the world's most iconic aircraft. They first took to the skies in the 1960s, and by the turn of the century, they were retired. Nowadays, you can only find SR-71s in museums, though you couldn't exactly find them when they were in service, which was partly the point. The SR-71 was fast — so fast it set records that have yet to be broken. Speed like that makes it difficult to see and fire upon, and no SR-71 was ever shot down, making it a highly successful spy plane.

Advertisement

The SR-71 was manufactured by Lockheed Aircraft Corporation and built in Burbank, California, where new tools and methods had to first be invented before the Blackbird could be produced. The aircraft featured so many unusual components; it was unique, and that goes from the very tip of its nose to its tail. One of the more interesting features of the SR-71 was its windshield, which is unlike the windshields and canopies of just about everything that flies ... save maybe for the Space Shuttle or other spacecraft.

This is because normal glass couldn't withstand the intense heat and pressure changes. While it's well known that the SR-71 was incredibly fast, one thing that many don't realize is how hot it was to operate. Cruising through the sky in excess of 2,193 mph generates a great deal of friction in the form of heat. These temperatures would distort or damage normal glass, so the SR-71's windshield was created from quartz.

Advertisement