Canada Taps German Defense Giant To Build Its Navy's New Submarine Fleet

Canada is one of the United States' most prominent military allies, included in its Five-Eyes intelligence-sharing program. Like other heavily armed NATO allies, Canada operates a blue-water navy, which includes submarines. As of writing, the Royal Canadian Navy has four Victoria-class diesel-electric attack submarines, but only one is operational. In July 2026, Canada selected the German defense company, TKMS, as its supplier of 12 new submarines, all of which are significantly more advanced than its current boats.

Canada doesn't manufacture its own submarines, nor does the nation build its own fighter jets, which isn't uncommon throughout NATO. Canada began its search for new subs in July 2024, as its United Kingdom-built Victoria-class submarines were nearing the end of their service life. By selecting TKMS as its preferred supplier of 12 new Type 212CD boats, the Royal Canadian Navy will have a larger force to patrol and protect its maritime routes, which is important, as Canada has the longest coastline of any country.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney told Defense News, "These subs will strengthen our defense industrial base, they will deepen our partnerships with trusted allies, and they will open new opportunities for Canadian businesses in European supply chains." Concerns over climate change and potential increased Arctic aggression are primarily why Canada sought new subs. The deal with TKMS is the largest defense procurement Canada has ever undertaken, and it could cost an estimated 70 billion USD once procurement, maintenance, infrastructure, and weapon armament are taken into consideration.