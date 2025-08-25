Why Canada Doesn't Make Its Own Fighter Jets

The repercussions of cancelling the Arrow Project in 1959 would reverberate throughout the 65 years since, serving as a death knell for one of Canada's largest companies and effectively ending its growing air-defense industry. At the time, Avro was the third-largest company in Canada. Following the cancellation, Avro's workforce shrank, with roughly 25,000 people losing their jobs between the company and its 650 subcontractors. This would have irrevocable effects on Canada's aerospace sector, with many of its top engineers joining NASA and Avro shuttering its doors three years later.

And while the company's 692 CF-100 Canucks would have a historic thirty-year run in the RCAF's arsenal, flying in the Korean War and even becoming part of Belgium's NATO forces, it remains the only Canada-developed fighter jet to enter service. As it stands, the consensus is that a Canadian-made fighter is cost-prohibitive and too logistically difficult. And while some believe that an injection of will and finances can change things, the short term sees the Royal Air Force looking outside the land of maple to complete its Future Fighter Capability Project, its largest in three decades.

With the F-35 program experiencing delays and rising costs, a call for non-American jet alternatives is steadily gaining steam, as the country looks to complete its purchase of 88 fighter jets. After Portugal's purchase of Lockheed Martin's F-35, Canadian officials called for outside companies to compete for its $19B contract – Sweden's Saab Gripen has garnered the most attention. Of course, any change comes with the fact that Canada has already paid for the first 16 F-35s, meaning any alternative manufacturer would force the country to fly its first mixed fleet since the 1980s.