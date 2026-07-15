Why RV Fridges Catch Fire So Often, Explained

Traveling in an RV or camper can be a great way to spend a summer vacation, as you have all the comforts of home while on the road. However, RV trips can become dangerous if certain parts, like a malfunctioning refrigerator, create risks. Historically, several recalls have demonstrated that RV refrigerators can be one such item that poses a fire risk due to cooling unit failures.



Some fridges use absorption systems that rely on heat instead of a compressor to circulate refrigerant. That refrigerant is evaporated and absorbed into a solution, then separated again through heating, so the cycle can repeat. This allows the system to cool without moving mechanical parts. The sealed cooling unit operates under pressure, so the tubing and other components must remain in good condition throughout the heating cycle. If the cooling unit is damaged and ammonia escapes, it can create a fire hazard when exposed to an ignition source.

In 2001, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission documented a recall case involving Norcold combo gas and electric refrigerators. Worn tubing inside the sealed cooling units could crack and leak flammable gas, creating a fire hazard. Dometic issued recalls on select two-door absorption refrigerators between 1997 and 2006 due to cooling system safety concerns that created a potential fire risk. Similar cooling unit failures were later found in Norcold models from 2010 to 2011, where overheating conditions and system defects could result in a fire. These represent just some of the recalls issued by manufacturers over time.