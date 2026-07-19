How Much Does It Cost To Replace A Motorcycle Battery?

Much like cars, motorcycles need batteries, too. However, unlike a car, replacing the battery on a motorcycle can be a little more complicated than just popping open the hood, disconnecting the old battery, and reconnecting the new one.

Every bike is a little different, so changing the battery on some might be a straightforward experience while others will have you dealing with a nightmare of wires and brackets. A fairly straightforward cruiser like a Honda Rebel will have the battery in a compartment under the seat. A big cruiser, like a Honda Goldwing that has more accessories and larger frame, might have its battery on the side of the frame, making things a bit more complicated. Regardless, it's sometimes worth having a reputable shop do the swap for you to eliminate the potential for user error.

The price of a motorcycle battery is actually not too different than a car battery. If you want a really high-end battery from a brand like Optima, then you could spend somewhere around $300. However, most options from budget-oriented brands like Walmart's Everstart sell them for around $100.