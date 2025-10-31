2025 Honda Goldwing Top Speed: How Fast Is The Motorcycle?

The Honda Goldwing, one of the most successful models in the company's history, is its flagship model and is also one of the most comfortable motorcycles ever built. Despite its status as a touring bike, Honda also wanted to ensure that it could keep up with other bikes, so it gave it a respectable top speed. Unfortunately, Honda USA does not list the motorcycle's top speed — but according to Honda UK, the Goldwing can hit 180 kph or about 112 mph.

This motorcycle gives its riders a great balance between performance and ride quality, so you won't have any issues taking this bike on a thousand-mile (or even longer) road trip. Aside from its speed and signature ease of use, you're also getting several features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-speed DCT or manual transmission, both of which come with a reverse function, and four speakers with the Tour trim.

You do have to pay a premium if you want this motorbike, though. The manual transmission Goldwing starts at $25,200, and you must pay a $775 destination charge in addition to that. If you don't want to row your own gears, you have to cough up an extra $1,000 for the DCT version. You'd also have to spend a few thousand more to get all the bells and whistles that you want to make long rides so much more enjoyable.