2025 Honda Goldwing Top Speed: How Fast Is The Motorcycle?
The Honda Goldwing, one of the most successful models in the company's history, is its flagship model and is also one of the most comfortable motorcycles ever built. Despite its status as a touring bike, Honda also wanted to ensure that it could keep up with other bikes, so it gave it a respectable top speed. Unfortunately, Honda USA does not list the motorcycle's top speed — but according to Honda UK, the Goldwing can hit 180 kph or about 112 mph.
This motorcycle gives its riders a great balance between performance and ride quality, so you won't have any issues taking this bike on a thousand-mile (or even longer) road trip. Aside from its speed and signature ease of use, you're also getting several features like wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a seven-speed DCT or manual transmission, both of which come with a reverse function, and four speakers with the Tour trim.
You do have to pay a premium if you want this motorbike, though. The manual transmission Goldwing starts at $25,200, and you must pay a $775 destination charge in addition to that. If you don't want to row your own gears, you have to cough up an extra $1,000 for the DCT version. You'd also have to spend a few thousand more to get all the bells and whistles that you want to make long rides so much more enjoyable.
What makes the Honda Goldwing so iconic?
Despite its high price, people still buy the Honda Goldwing because all these features make it worth the purchase. Aside from that, the motorcycle recently celebrated its 50th anniversary, having first arrived on the market in 1975. The Goldwing was the first motorcycle featuring a water-cooled four-stroke engine, with its flat-four shaft-driven layout delivering smooth power. Riders loved it because of this, making it the perfect partner for long rides. It also has the signature reliability that many Japanese bikes are known for, giving its owners peace of mind that they won't break down in the middle of nowhere.
50 years later, Honda carries on with Goldwing, offering it with the same long-ride comfort that the original model is known for. It also has a larger engine now — the original 80-hp 999-cc flat-four engine was replaced by a 1.5-liter flat-six that put out 100 hp in 1987, but the latest model now boasts a 1.8-liter flat-six that is capable of hitting 125 hp and 125 ft-lb of torque, allowing it to hit its 130-mph top speed.
This combination of comfort, speed, and reliability has made the Goldwing the go-to bike for those who want a luxurious motorcycle, akin to a grand tourer. It is because of this that it gained the reputation of being a two-wheeled car or a couch on wheels. Although Honda revamped the latest generation's chassis, engines, and suspension to increase its sportiness, it still retains the spirit of the touring bike that its fans have known through the decades.