How Often Should You Replace Your Motorcycle Battery?

Much like a car owner, a motorcycle owner can't just use their chosen mode of transportation without putting in some time and money. Motorcycles require maintenance to run at their best and to keep potentially bigger issues from arising. Thus, motorcycle owners should be equipped in more ways than one to handle their regular motorcycle care. This includes keeping around the tools that every motorcycle owner should have in their garage, and being aware of how often certain jobs should be done. Among the most important of these timelines is the lifespan of a motorcycle battery.

Over time, a motorcycle battery should be replaced, but how often should this task be done? It's a good idea to have your battery replaced every few years, as this is typically how long an average AGM motorcycle battery will last. However, you should be mindful of the performance you're getting from your battery. If your bike is taking longer to start, or struggling to start at all, the lights are dimmer, and electronic components aren't working as normal, a replacement is more than likely in order. If the battery is a few years old and these issues arise, this is an even clearer sign that a new unit is needed.

Though batteries should be replaced on a consistent schedule based on their age and performance, the latter factor can't be stressed enough. Age alone isn't always a strong indicator of how your battery is doing and whether it needs a swap.