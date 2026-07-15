Don't Lose Sleep Over Those Viral Tap-To-Pay Stickers On Gas Pumps

Social media definitely has a way of turning non-issues into red alerts, and this latest example is no different. You know those tap-to-pay terminals on gas pumps? In recent months, videos have gone viral across multiple platforms claiming that sticker decals are being placed over these terminals as part of a sophisticated scam to steal your financial info. (There's also an alternate version, which says these stickers block contactless payments so customers have to use compromised card readers instead.) But no matter which version you've heard, the fact remains: There have been no verified reports of criminals using the stickers to steal your information.

That hasn't stopped the warnings from spreading far and wide, though. And after all, card skimming is still a legitimate threat to watch out for at gas stations. (It's happened to this writer at least a few times.) For that reason, it's not hard to see why this hoax caught on. If card skimming is real, why wouldn't tap-to-pay skimming also be real? The reason has to do with the way contactless payments actually work. Unlike physically swiping, tap-to-pay uses encrypted transaction data and tokenization technology to protect your transactions. That makes contactless payments significantly more resistant to theft. In fact, tap-to-pay is one of the safest ways to pay at the pump.