Don't Lose Sleep Over Those Viral Tap-To-Pay Stickers On Gas Pumps
Social media definitely has a way of turning non-issues into red alerts, and this latest example is no different. You know those tap-to-pay terminals on gas pumps? In recent months, videos have gone viral across multiple platforms claiming that sticker decals are being placed over these terminals as part of a sophisticated scam to steal your financial info. (There's also an alternate version, which says these stickers block contactless payments so customers have to use compromised card readers instead.) But no matter which version you've heard, the fact remains: There have been no verified reports of criminals using the stickers to steal your information.
That hasn't stopped the warnings from spreading far and wide, though. And after all, card skimming is still a legitimate threat to watch out for at gas stations. (It's happened to this writer at least a few times.) For that reason, it's not hard to see why this hoax caught on. If card skimming is real, why wouldn't tap-to-pay skimming also be real? The reason has to do with the way contactless payments actually work. Unlike physically swiping, tap-to-pay uses encrypted transaction data and tokenization technology to protect your transactions. That makes contactless payments significantly more resistant to theft. In fact, tap-to-pay is one of the safest ways to pay at the pump.
The real explanation for tap-to-pay stickers
That doesn't mean you can just ignore suspicious-looking tampering, though. If a contactless reader looks damaged or isn't working properly, drivers should still report the issue to the gas station employees. Then, simply move to another pump or pay inside.
To be clear, the tap-to-pay stickers shown in viral posts really are appearing on gas pumps. They're just not actually fraudulent. They're there to replace faded tap-to-pay decals underneath. When original contactless payment logos get worn, faded, or difficult to see, gas stations may simply put new decals over the top. They aren't taking any information from you.
There's nothing wrong with being observant, but those tap-to-pay stickers are officially one less thing for you to worry about. Instead, continue to pay attention to actual signs of fraud: pump tampering and card skimmers. Those are both still legitimate threats at the gas station. Like the viral "screw method" hoax, the tap-to-pay sticker scam is just another bit of online misinformation.