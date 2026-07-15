This Is The Fastest Speed Ever Recorded For A Man-Made Object

In 1986, Maverick and Goose uttered the now iconic line, "I feel the need... the need... for speed!" In the original "Top Gun" film, the pair of naval aviators flew a Grumman F-14 Tomcat, which had an advertised top speed of 1,544 mph. In other words, it could hit Mach 2.34, but that was at 40,000 feet. Its speed dropped precipitously at sea level, where it only reached 912 mph, or Mach 1.2. That's cute, at least when it comes to fastest speed ever recorded for a man-made object, but that's not the Tomcat's fault since the physics of Earth's atmosphere keeps it in check.

At sea level, the speed of sound sits at around 761 mph (or 1,100 feet per second), and the current Outright Land Speed Record stands at 763.035 mph, so just a skoosh above Mach 1. Meanwhile, a bullet can travel at up to 2,727 mph. All of these are fast, but still, nothing goes faster than things in outer space. Our baker's dozen of fastest human-made objects in space includes one such object that trumps all the rest.

NASA's Parker Solar Probe launched on August 12, 2018. Its primary mission, which is still in progress, is to circle the Sun and collect data not only about its corona, but help determine the origin and evolution of solar wind. At the time of this writing, it was traveling at 37,755 mph (Mach 49.2). That's nothing compared to the mark it set on Christmas Eve 2024, when it shot by the Sun at the record-setting speed of 430,000 mph (Mach 560.43).