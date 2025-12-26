The Sun Surprised NASA By 'Waking Up' In 2008 & Has Been More Active Since

We all rely on the sun to supply our planet with light and warmth, but despite it being vital to our continued existence, there's a lot that scientists still don't know about it. A new study has surprised scientists at NASA by showing that the sun's activity has unexpectedly increased since 2008, despite researchers expecting it to remain at low levels. While this increased activity doesn't mean that we can expect the sun to imminently bombard us with radiation or to go out for a day or two like a typical disaster movie, the increased activity is likely to mean scientists might need to adjust their plans accordingly.

The study, which was published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, notes that the sun goes through longer periods of increased and decreased activity as well as following a well-known 11-year cycle. These longer periods of lower activity have been observed by scientists in the 17th century and the 19th century and usually last for several decades at a time. Between 1990 and 2008, scientists tracking the sun's activity found that several key metrics continually declined, and some suggested that this could lead to another decades-long period of low activity.

However, the recently published study proves that the opposite has happened and that since 2008, the sun has actually been waking up. Scientists found gradual increases in the sun's magnetic field strength and solar wind intensity between 2008 and 2025, although they don't yet know if those activity levels will keep increasing in the future.