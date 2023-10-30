The Sun's Threat To Earth: What Science Tells Us About Our Fiery Demise

Out in the depths of space there lurk a range of threats to our very existence. A "War of the Worlds" scenario might be implausible, but can't be discounted. Then there are meteorites. According to NASA, a strike from anything bigger than around two kilometers could have the potential to threaten the whole planet. Our most prominent neighbor in the Solar System, the Sun, poses an enormous threat to us too.

Generally speaking, of course, the Sun is crucial to life on Earth. From keeping the planet a survivable temperature, to ensuring that the world's vegetation can photosynthesize, to preventing us from careening off into space, we're entirely reliant on that spectacular star of ours. Being the capricious and mighty astronomical mass it is though, the Sun will also incinerate the planet in the distant future.

The silver lining, though it's something of a stretch to call it such, is that we're not going to be here when it happens. Let's take a look at the fate that awaits life on Earth, and the even more terrifying one that's going to befall the planet too.