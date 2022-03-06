How Old Is Our Solar System?

Scientists have put some pretty firm estimates on the age of the universe itself, revealing it is approximately 13.8 billion years old. This figure was determined by studying the age of the objects within the universe and how quickly it is expanding, according to Space. Using the rationale that the objects within the universe cannot be any older than the universe itself, stars are studied to help give a starting point for this determination. The gas giants only have enough fuel to keep them burning for so long. Knowing that the bigger the star, the more fuel it takes to keep it glowing, the first stars in the universe exploded rather quickly (in the cosmic sense) and bathed a young universe in stardust.

The cosmic radiation left over from the Big Bang has been studied, measured, and mapped by NASA's Wilkinson Microwave Anisotropy Probe (WMAP) and the European Space Agency's Planck spacecraft. Doing so helped determine the expansion rate of the universe, which Planck used to place the age at 13.82 billion years and WMAP at 13.772 billion years, according to the European Space Agency.

Scientists know that when the universe came into being, not everything in it spontaneously appeared. The formation of the more than 100 million galaxies took additional time, as did the immeasurable number of solar systems within those galaxies. Using the same logic as noted above, we know our solar system cannot be older than the universe. But how young is it?