Here's What Would Happen If The Sun Went Out For An Entire Day

Science fiction writers rejoice (while those with high anxiety squirm)! Astrophysicists, biologists, and engineers working at NASA and countless university campuses around the world are constantly working through thought experiments surrounding the worst possible catastrophes that could befall the planet.

One such calamity is the sudden shutdown of the engine of our days—a sudden stoppage of the Sun's life-giving rays. If the sun suddenly went out, even for just a 24-hour period, the surface of the Earth would experience dire consequences that might take years to reverse.

If the sun suddenly went out, even for just a 24-hour period, New Scientist outlines the dire consequences the surface of the Earth would experience, some of which would take years to reverse. The publication estimates that after 8 minutes, the last light emitted from the Sun would reach the Earth, leaving the surface in darkness. First and foremost, the temperature of the Earth's surface would drop dramatically. During one solar eclipse in Kenya, the temperature fell by 4 or 5 degrees Celsius in just a few minutes.

Of course, if the Sun remained in place, but simply stopped producing light, gravitational rotation would remain unaffected. But if the Sun were to implode or otherwise become removed from its location at the center of the solar system, each of the planets would careen off course wildly, flying away along entirely new trajectories.

These consequences are only the start of a new world without sunlight, radiant heat, and the fearsome gravitational pull that holds each planet fixed in orbit.