After 70 Years On The Road, This Could Be The Oldest Trucker In The World
If you'd worked the same job since the 1950s, you might assume things would start to get boring after a while. But at 93 years old, Iowa truck driver Orrin Asmus is still finding ways to keep the day job interesting. Like, say, competing for a Guinness World Record. If recognized, Asmus would become the world's oldest active commercial truck driver. After all: Engines set Guinness World Records all the time, so why not a driver?
As of this writing, the current record holder is 92-year-old Doyle Archer, a truck driver from Kansas. His title was verified back in December 2025. Asmus' coworkers think he's got Archer beat, though. Ever since they realized Asmus qualified for the record, his employer McLaughlin Freight made it a mission to get him his laurels. Guinness World Records typically requires applicants to provide extensive documentation supporting a claim before it conducts a review and determines whether the record's been met. McLaughlin has already sent in all the necessary paperwork, photographs, and other supporting materials to Guinness, so all that needs to happen now is for the organization to make it official.
For Asmus, the honor would represent decades of hard work
Asmus' trucking career began at age 19 when, despite never having driven a semi-truck before, he hauled a trailer full of livestock to Chicago. That means he pre-dates the history of the interstate highway system, for the record. Over five million miles and the better half of a century later, Asmus is still at it. Along the way, he's driven nearly every state in the contiguous U.S. He's also driven a variety of different trucks, including models from Peterbilt, Mack, and International.
Of those many years and countless miles, Asmus spent more than ten years/one million miles driving for Walmart. Few cars have surpassed that kind of mileage. He's spent just as long with his current employer, McLaughlin. Beyond trucking, Asmus has spent over twenty years as an alderman on his local city council. The wildest part is that he's still going, adding even more reason to earn this Guinness World Record that just might have his name on it.