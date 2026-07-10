After 70 Years On The Road, This Could Be The Oldest Trucker In The World

If you'd worked the same job since the 1950s, you might assume things would start to get boring after a while. But at 93 years old, Iowa truck driver Orrin Asmus is still finding ways to keep the day job interesting. Like, say, competing for a Guinness World Record. If recognized, Asmus would become the world's oldest active commercial truck driver. After all: Engines set Guinness World Records all the time, so why not a driver?

As of this writing, the current record holder is 92-year-old Doyle Archer, a truck driver from Kansas. His title was verified back in December 2025. Asmus' coworkers think he's got Archer beat, though. Ever since they realized Asmus qualified for the record, his employer McLaughlin Freight made it a mission to get him his laurels. Guinness World Records typically requires applicants to provide extensive documentation supporting a claim before it conducts a review and determines whether the record's been met. McLaughlin has already sent in all the necessary paperwork, photographs, and other supporting materials to Guinness, so all that needs to happen now is for the organization to make it official.