Thousands Of California Drivers Could Lose Their Licenses Soon - Here's How

Naturally, the lack of explanation from the DMV has left drivers confused and frustrated. A quick look online, you'll find all sorts of social media posts and Reddit threads from other drivers curious to know what the issue is here. (It's not like failing the driver's test, where you know exactly what you did wrong when you're told to retest.) Per the Los Angeles Times, contacting the California DMV in search of an explanation will get you nowhere. Representatives have acknowledged the letter, but won't explain what specific issue led to the letter being sent out in the first place.

The mystery surrounding all this is one thing, but actually getting an appointment seems to be another issue entirely. Later in its report, the LA Times found drivers struggling to get a time slot at their local DMVs. Those drivers have had to book in neighboring areas instead, with one man having to spend $100 on an Uber ride to get there. Alas, it seems the DMV has said all it's going to say on the matter. The agency simply insists the retesting is necessary to preserve the integrity of California's licensing process. The state recently redesigned their driver's license back in fall 2025, so that's the one bright side to all this: You get to upgrade to the new look.