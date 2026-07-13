Why Was The Toyota Highlander Called Kluger In Australia?

Toyota has reinvented the Highlander for the 2027 model year, with an entirely new look and new drivetrain technology, both of which are arguably overdue. We've previously concluded that the 2026 Highlander had outstayed its welcome, and at first glance, there are very few similarities between the new and outgoing versions of the car. However, rather than launch a new nameplate to reflect the all-new model, the Japanese automaker has chosen to stick with the Highlander moniker.

It's a name that carries plenty of weight with American buyers, but elsewhere in the world, the same SUV is known by a very different name. In Australia, the Highlander is called the Kluger, a name which Toyota says is derived from "klug," a German word that means wise or smart. Toyota was blocked from using the Highlander name in Australia because Hyundai already owned the trademark, which it used for the top trim of its Terracan SUV.

Hyundai first filed for the Highlander trademark in Australia in 1999, while Toyota applied to use the name in 2003. That application was denied, leaving Toyota with no choice but to hastily find an alternative. In Japan, the Highlander had already been marketed as the Kluger V since its introduction in 2000, and so Toyota borrowed the name for use in Australia.

Despite being denied the use of the name 20 years prior, Toyota filed again for the use of the Highlander trademark in Australia in 2024. Yet again, the application was not accepted, since Hyundai still uses the Highlander name for certain model trims.