Old Wind Turbines Are Being Used In Ways That Totally Would Surprise You

While wind turbines continue to improve in both efficiency and power generation, recycling them has been more of a challenge. And with the amount of waste expected to rise as wind power continues to garner more popularity, the situation calls for solutions. In 2025, New York's first wind farm was torn down, with some of its components potentially ending up in a landfill.

Fortunately, in addition to conventional recycling methods, one part of these machines (the nacelle) has found a new purpose as a tiny home. The project, "The Nestle Tiny House," is the first of its kind by Superuse Studios and a European energy company, Vattenfall. Perhaps more of these homes could be on the way.

The nacelle (the large housing adjacent to the blades at the top of the structure) can apparently transform into modern living quarters once retired from service. The 376-square-foot structure includes a kitchen and bathroom with functional plumbing, along with a living room that presumably doubles as a bedroom when the sitting furniture is folded out. It also includes heating and a water heater, which are powered via solar panels on the roof. Jos De Krieger, a key member of both the company behind the project (Blade-Made) and a partner at design firm Superuse Studios, told CNN.com, "Everything in the built environment — everything that you see around you — has an end of life. And we need solutions besides waste or landfill, incineration, or something without value."