This Self-Repairing Material Could Let Cars & Planes Last For Centuries

Engineers from North Carolina State University and the University of Houston have published a paper in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences detailing a new composite material with a "self-healing" ability not too dissimilar to that of the iconic T-1000 from the "Terminator" movie franchise. The fiber-reinforced polymer (FRP) composite described in the research paper could make spacecraft, airplanes, automobiles, and wind turbines last centuries on end.

The self-healing composite is touted to be virtually immune to delamination, a failure common to composite materials where the layers separate due to cracks. The researchers claim that this new material can repair these separations more than 1,000 times. The unique design of this self-repair system allows the healing to occur without any disassembly. The repair process could even be automated with sensors that detect damage and initiate self-healing.

If implemented successfully, this innovation has the potential to revolutionize the aerospace and renewable energy industries by significantly increasing the service life of critical components. These include wind turbine blades, automotive bodywork and structural components, airplane fuselages, and various spacecraft assemblies. Such a composite can do more than cut costs, too; it may also help improve safety and environmental sustainability, the latter of which is a major issue for FRP composites. To put this into perspective, wind turbine blades alone are projected to generate 43 million tons of waste worldwide by 2050. Such self-healing FRP composites have the potential to reduce the impending load on landfills and the environment by delaying the eventual decommissioning of components manufactured from composite materials.