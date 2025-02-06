Google's Self-Healing Road Tech Sounds Like Science Fiction, But Might Just Work

A couple of years ago, collaborative research courtesy of experts at Harvard, MIT, and Swiss labs revealed something extraordinary. They found that the concrete used by Romans had self-healing properties, giving it an uncharacteristically high resilience, which allowed some of those ancient structures to survive roughly two thousand years without crumbling to dust. Partnering with experts at Google, a team of scientists and researchers are now trying to crack the code for self-healing asphalt material that could rid us of the bane of potholes in the modern age.

Potholes are a pricey problem. The U.K. alone spends over a hundred million pounds each year to fix them. Then we have the problems potholes pose to automobiles. Potholes raise problems such as tire damage, wheel alignment woes, suspension troubles, and risks to vehicle exhaust systems, aside from road safety hazards and accident risks. What if we make roads that heal on their own, thereby preventing cracks from turning into potholes?

With some help from AI, experts at the King's College London and Swansea University have created a new kind of asphalt material that can "repair its own cracks over time, eliminating the need for manual maintenance." Inspired by living plant and animal tissues that heal injuries on their own, the team. Asphalt cracks because the binder material, called bitumen, ages over time and becomes brittle. Owing to natural factors such as temperature fluctuations, it develops cracks, while water seepage only worsens it over time.

