Seven towering wind turbines that were providing New Yorkers with clean energy were just torn down, though perhaps not for the reasons you might think. While the current Trump administration is a proponent of increased fossil fuel development, this wasn't a decision based on any federal mandate. Contrary to the opinion of some politicians, wind turbines are, in fact, not negatively affecting our health either, so health concerns also did not factor into the demolition.

Instead, the wind turbines were demolished because it was becoming too expensive to maintain them. The seven turbines were early prototypes and part of New York's first-ever commercial wind farm, standing for over two decades in Madison County. The technology behind sustainable energy production has advanced rapidly since they were erected, however, and today, the largest wind turbines are capable of generating up to 26 megawatts of electricity.

The components needed to keep the seven older turbines in Madison County running have become harder and more expensive to procure. As Rachel Smith, Senior Project Manager at EDP Removals, told CNYCentral, "We had to evaluate whether it made sense to refurbish them and make them run longer or to take them down ... it was just really hard to find the parts to refurbish them, and so the most economical way was to take them down and to start a new project sometime in the future." The structures weren't the Empire State's only wind turbines, though, and New York still has several offshore wind projects. In 2023, wind generated 3.8% (about 2,600 megawatts) of the state's power.