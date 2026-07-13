There's A Good Reason Why US Navy Ships Use Onboard Calibration Labs

Modern United States Navy ships are among the most impressive vessels ever to sail the seas, but it's not necessarily easy to appreciate the technology and capabilities of aircraft carriers like the USS Gerald R. Ford. Some features, be it a carrier's nuclear power plant, catapult mechanism, or advanced weaponry, are obvious, but these vessels also have smaller, lesser-known features that can be equally important.

One of these areas is the onboard Metrology and Calibration Laboratory, more commonly known as METCAL. Why, exactly, would you need a laboratory on board a ship like an aircraft carrier, whose primary mission is launching warplanes? It's because the METCAL performs the vital, yet under-appreciated task of keeping the ship's equipment and associated instruments calibrated and accurate.

Given the military's overall emphasis on precision, correct calibration of equipment and instruments is critical for safety and fighting effectiveness. Many of these calibration jobs are quite involved, too. While some of this work can be done in traditional land-based laboratories, larger ships that spend extended periods at sea far from their home ports rely on their onboard METCAL centers and dedicated crews for these tasks. The METCAL's smaller, yet consequential role in a carrier's daily operations is just one more reason why these ships are often likened to floating cities.